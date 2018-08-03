Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Williams advances in Silicon Valley Classic, Keys withdraws

Associated Press
NEWS
News
22   //    03 Aug 2018, 09:40 IST
AP Image

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Venus Williams beat Heather Watson 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 on Thursday night in the second round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

The third-seeded Williams is the highest-seeded player remaining in the event after defending champion Madison Keys joined top-seed Garbine Muguruza, a Wednesday scratch, on the sideline due to a right wrist injury.

Keys, an American, was slated to play Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 winner over lucky-loser Magdalena Frech of Poland.

"I have been feeling pain in my wrist over the last couple of days and felt worse today," Keys said in a statement.

Romanian fifth-seed Mihaela Buzarnescu beat 16-year-old American qualifier Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 to reach her seventh WTA quarterfinal of the season. Buzarnescu rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the opening set, and broke Anisimova's serve to start the third set en route to a 4-0 lead.

Maria Sakkari of Greece won 11 straight games against Hungarian Timea Babos, winning 6-0, 6-1. Sakkari will play Williams in the quarterfinals.

