Williams not looking for excuses after Wimbledon final defeat

After her Wimbledon final defeat to Garbine Muguruza, Venus Williams refused to comment on whether Sjogren's Syndrome had played a part.

by Omnisport News 15 Jul 2017, 21:24 IST

Venus Williams

Venus Williams ignored suggestions Sjogren's Syndrome affected her in the Wimbledon final on Saturday and praised the performance of champion Garbine Muguruza.

A Williams victory would have secured Venus her sixth title at the All England Club on her 20th appearance in SW19, but unlike two years ago, when sister Serena beat Muguruza, there was no stopping the Spaniard this time around.

Having saved two set points in the opening set, Muguruza reeled off nine successive game to be crowned champion for the first time, the second grand slam title of her career after last year's French Open success.

While Muguruza was impressive in the second set, her opponent was noticeably not at the same level as in previous matches, leading to some suggesting her condition – which causes fatigue, joint pain and muscle pain – could have played a factor.

However, when asked about that issue in her post-match media conference, the 37-year-old opted not to even address the subject, instead saying: "She played really well. I mean, she played top tennis, so I have to give her credit for just playing a better match.

"I've had a great two weeks."

And rather than be too downbeat, Williams opted to build on the positives from an unexpected run to the final, and hopes to do something similar at the US Open.

"Yeah, definitely [looking forward to Flushing Meadows], I'm in good form," she added.

"I've been in a position a lot of times this year to contend for big titles.

"That's the kind of position I want to keep putting myself in. It's just about getting over the line. I believe I can do that."