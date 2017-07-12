Williams ready for confident Konta

Johanna Konta is hoping to meet the expectations of a host nation, but Venus Williams will make no concessions to sentiment at Wimbledon.

by Omnisport News 12 Jul 2017, 03:44 IST

Venus Williams playing at Wimbledon

Venus Williams knows she will have to be at her best to prevent a "confident and determined" Johanna Konta from becoming the first British women to reach a Wimbledon final since 1977.

Konta came from a set down to beat Simona Halep on Tuesday, as she aims to emulate a feat last achieved by Virginia Wade, who overcame Betty Stove in the decider four decades ago.

Williams, meanwhile, dispatched surprise French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to set up a semi-final between the home favourite and the five-time former winner.

"I'm sure she's confident and determined," Williams told a news conference when asked about Konta.

"She's probably dealing with a different kind of pressure playing here at home. But she seems to be handling it well.

"It looks like she really does well under the pressure. I've played her before, so it's a lot different than today.

"I think we play a very similar style: aggressive, serve well, return well, very solid off the ground. So really it's just about playing that game better and see where you find openings on that day."

Flying the flag.@JoKonta91 beats Simona Halep 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4 to continue her bid to become Britain's first female champion since 1977 pic.twitter.com/HH9NMUScyT — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2017

Until last year, Williams had not progressed beyond the quarter-final since 2009, but has now managed successive appearances in the last four.

The 10th seed, who won her first Wimbledon title in 2000, does not feel constrained by her age, despite having last month turned 37, which is well beyond the retirement age of most tennis professionals.

"I feel quite capable, to be honest, and powerful," she said.

"So whatever age that is, as long as I feel like that, then I know that I can contend for titles every time.

"I love it. I try really hard. There's no other explanation. You do your best while you can. That's what I'm doing.

"I mean, I love this game. That's why I put in the effort and the time. It's a beautiful game. It's been so good to me."