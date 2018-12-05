×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Williams set for Australian Open return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    05 Dec 2018, 14:27 IST
SerenaWilliams-cropped
US Open finalist Serena Williams

Serena Williams will return to the Australian Open in 2019 as she goes in search of a record-equalling 24th grand slam title.

The former world number one has not featured on the WTA Tour since the US Open – when she was beaten in the final by Naomi Osaka.

Williams' straight-sets defeat at Flushing Meadows was overshadowed by a row with umpire Carlos Ramos, who she labelled a "liar" and a "thief" after being penalised with a game penalty following code violations for on-court coaching, racket abuse and verbal abuse.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to be Williams' next tournament at the end of the month, providing her with a platform to be ready for the first grand slam of 2019 when she could match Margaret Court's record of 24 titles.

Williams has not featured in Melbourne since winning her 23rd major title in 2017 while pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia, who was born the following September.

Her return was confirmed by tournament organisers on Wednesday, with Simona Halep and defending champion Caroline Wozniacki also in the field.

Andy Murray will be included in the men's draw alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The Briton spent much of 2018 recovering from injury and will use his protected ranking of number two at the event, which begins on January 14.

Omnisport
NEWS
All top players set for Australian Open in January
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis : 5 oldest Australian Open Champions
RELATED STORY
Women's tennis: 5 oldest French Open winners in Open Era
RELATED STORY
4 great women's Grand Slam champions who never won the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Grand Slam victories of Serena Williams 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 greatest Australian tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis : 5 oldest Australian Open Champions
RELATED STORY
Top 10 African-American Tennis Players of All Time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 greatest American tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2018: How did Roger Federer defeat Marin...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us