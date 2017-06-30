Wimbledon 2017: Federer and Nadal primed for tantalising final showdown

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal appear likely to set up another must-watch Wimbledon final as the third grand slam of 2017 draws near.

by Omnisport News 30 Jun 2017, 19:00 IST

Roger Federer congratulates Rafael Nadal following the 2008 Wimbledon men's singles final

As recently as 12 months ago, it appeared highly unlikely that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would ever come face-to-face again in a Wimbledon final.

Yet as this year's grass-court grand slam draws near, the two greats of the game now appear primed to add another chapter to their illustrious rivalry on the most iconic stage in tennis.

Centre Court at the All England Club has played host to many memorable encounters, but the five-set epic between Nadal and Federer in 2008 – which saw the Spaniard triumph 9-7 in an enthralling deciding set to deny his opponent a sixth successive title – is arguably the pick of the bunch.

A fourth Wimbledon championship match featuring the duo would take some topping as the sporting event of 2017. And it appears increasingly likely to come to fruition.

Now 35 and 31 respectively, Federer and Nadal have enjoyed glorious revivals this season, emphatically disproving the forecasts of many who believed both men had begun irreversible declines.

Federer is arguably playing as well as ever – an astonishing feat given his advancing years and the fact he spent a large chunk of 2016 sidelined by a knee problem that required surgery. After beating Nadal in a pulsating Australian Open final in January, the Swiss has gone on to claim titles in Indian Wells, Miami and Halle – the latter success suggesting a mid-season break has not affected his form.

Roger Federer kicks off his bid for an eighth #Wimbledon singles title against Alexandr Dolgopolov... pic.twitter.com/p6sDaYj1oX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017

Nadal, meanwhile, completed his most dominant French Open triumph to date in June when he thrashed Stan Wawrinka to secure an astonishing 10th title at Roland Garros. Blighted by injuries, the left-hander had looked a shadow of his former self the previous year, making his latest grand slam success all the more admirable.

The form of Federer and Nadal alone is enough to suggest they are destined to do battle again on Centre Court come July 16.

When you also consider the underwhelming form of world number one Andy Murray – who is struggling to attain full fitness ahead of his title defence – and Novak Djokovic, it is hard to imagine a future Wimbledon where Federer and Nadal will have such a strong chance of setting up another final showdown. After all, Murray and Djokovic have shared the last four men's singles titles at SW19.

Even though he has spent much of 2017 suggesting the exact opposite, Federer simply cannot go on forever. He will know the next fortnight undoubtedly provides his best chance of sealing an unprecedented eighth men's singles crown.

Should Nadal prove to be the last man standing between Federer and that historic achievement, it will truly be a final to savour.