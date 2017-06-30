Wimbledon 2017: Kvitova's comeback from knife attack her greatest triumph

The act of gripping a racket with her injured left hand was beyond Petra Kvitova at the start of 2017, now she's eyeing Wimbledon glory.

by Omnisport News 30 Jun 2017, 18:30 IST

Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova's road to Wimbledon has been longer and more arduous than for any other player. She has the scars to prove it.

The Czech was attacked at her apartment in Prostejov last December, her assailant wielding a knife that slashed tendons and nerves on her left hand – the hand she raised to defend herself from suffering worse injuries, the hand she has employed to scale a career-high ranking of second, the hand that has helped hold aloft two Wimbledon titles.

Afterwards, Kvitova described herself as "shaken, but fortunate to be alive". It was not the end of her ordeal.

At the age of 26, Kvitova's playing days were at risk of being halted in the most cruel of circumstances. A sparkling talent who burst onto the scene as a teenager in 2006 and had won 19 singles titles, including those two All England Club triumphs, was weighing up the prospect of calling it quits.

But just as she refused to shrink in the menacing presence of her attacker, Kvitova remained defiant when faced with such stark circumstances. She underwent surgery and for three hours a surgeon worked to repair the hand that held all of Kvitova's hopes of future glory.

2016 has been a very tricky and challenging year so we can all be happy to welcome a new year. Hello 2017! Please be great for us pic.twitter.com/CskSBHqIsL — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 31, 2016

The procedure was a success, but still the "best-case scenario" was a six-month absence. Kvitova would not even be able to grip a racket for three months.

That is how she started 2017 – unable to carry out the most fundamental task of her profession. And yet there is a genuine chance Kvitova could end the year with a third grand slam success.

With Serena Williams absent as she awaits the birth of her first child, and world number one Angelique Kerber badly out of form, Kvitova – seeded 11th at Wimbledon – has been installed alongside Karolina Pliskova as joint favourite for the grass-court showpiece.

Remarkably, having only returned at the French Open – a month ahead of schedule, which tells its own story – Kvitova already has a WTA Tour title to her name this year, winning the Aegon Classic in Birmingham.