Wimbledon 2017: Quarter-final line-up almost complete after 'Manic Monday'

The quarter-final line-up for Wimbledon is almost complete, with Rafael Nadal's epic defeat to Gilles Muller making Novak Djokovic wait.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 02:37 IST

World number one Andy Murray.

Men's draw

Andy Murray (1) v Sam Querrey (24)

Querrey proved his big-match mettle against Novak Djokovic last year but his second grand slam quarter-final will be a real test inside a raucous Centre Court.

The reigning champion has brushed off fears over a hip injury to make it serenely to this stage, coming out comfortably on top despite a test from Benoit Paire last time out, and Rafael Nadal falling from his side of the draw will have home fans dreaming of a third win here for the Scot.

Gilles Muller (16) v Marin Cilic (7)

Picking up the biggest win of your career is always a tough act to follow, just ask Lukas Rosol, Steve Darcis, Nick Kyrgios and Dustin Brown - the last four men to eliminate Nadal at the All England Club.

A win over the Spanish great is not all that links them. Each also failed to make it through the following round. Muller's reward for a win over the Majorcan is a meeting with Marin Cilic - yet to drop a set this year.

Milos Raonic (6) v Roger Federer (3)

A repeat of last season's semi-final, in which a half-fit Federer sparked fears his glittering career could be at its end.

An Australian Open title and two ATP 1000 Masters trophies have followed his return to fitness. The Swiss master has not even looked like dropping a set thus far, though Raonic picked up an impressive win over talented Alexander Zverev in round four that went the distance.

Tomas Berdych (11) v Adrian Mannarino or Novak Djokovic (2)

Nadal and Muller's No. 1 Court epic meant there was no time for Novak Djokovic to take on Adrian Mannarino. He will do so on Tuesday knowing Tomas Berdych awaits.

The Czech's 2010 final run here remains his standout major performance, but a fine scalp of Dominic Thiem suggests he is fired up again.

Women's draw

Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7)

Muguruza appears to have rediscovered her form after reaching only a second grand slam quarter-final since she won the 2016 French Open. World number one Angelique Kerber was her victim in round four, Muguruza coming from behind to win 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Kuznetsova is yet to drop a set at the All England Club but remains an outsider with the bookmakers, who feel Muguruza is a far more likely champion.

Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

Two players who will be delighted to have made it this far in the competition, Rybarikova saw off third seed Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Vandeweghe, meanwhile, upset Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in round four.

Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13)

The clash between the five-time Wimbledon winner and the 20-year-old French Open champion provides one of the most intriguing matches of the quarter-finals.

Ostapenko has really hit her stride since being taken the distance in rounds one and two, while veteran Venus gave Ana Konjuh no chance in their fourth-round clash.

Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2)

The top two remaining seeds in the women's draw go head-to-head in the last eight, with Konta currently favourite to go all the way.

She would become the first British champion since Virginia Wade in 1977 if that were to happen, but Halep has been to the Wimbledon semi-finals before and was runner-up at Roland Garros this year.