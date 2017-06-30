Wimbledon 2017: Strawberries galore and 54,250 balls at All England Club

We look at the best facts and figures relating to Wimbledon as the grass-court grand slam draws near.

by Omnisport News 30 Jun 2017, 17:00 IST

Strawberries on offer at Wimbledon

One of the world's most famous sporting events begins on Monday, with the All England Club once again playing host to Wimbledon.

Here, we examine the most interesting facts and figures concerning the iconic grass-court tournament.

All of the information below is taken from Wimbledon's official website.

- A stunning 28,000 kilograms of strawberries will be consumed over the course of Wimbledon fortnight, together with over 10,000 litres of fresh cream.

- In addition, Wimbledon expects to serve up 320,000 glasses of Pimm's, 230,000 bottles of water, 29,000 bottles of champagne, 86,000 ice creams and 25,000 scones.

- With its roof closed, Centre Court could house 290 million tennis balls.

- The two-week tournament will see 54,250 balls used. To ensure optimum performance, the balls are stored at 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

- Since such information was first recorded in 1922, there have been only seven instances of Wimbledon NOT being interrupted by rain. The most recent dry Wimbledons occurred in 2009 and 2010.

- No play is scheduled on the middle Sunday of the event. However, on four occasions it has been necessary for matches to take place on that day due to earlier interruptions. This was the case last year.

- Last year's total attendance at Wimbledon was 493,928. The grounds can hold a maximum of 39,000 people at one time.