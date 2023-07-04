Wimbledon 2023 Day 3: Men's singles predictions, ft. Lorenzo Musetti vs Jaume Munar

The third day of main draw action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday will see the conclusion of first-round action and a few second-round matches after a rain-truncated second day.

The day will see 22 first-round and eight second-round matches. Fourteen seeds, eight qualifiers, four wildcards and two lucky losers will be in action in the grasscourt Grand Slam.

On a rain-ravaged Tuesday, the likes of Andy Murray, top seed Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie sealed their passage to the second round, respectively beating Ryan Peniston, Jeremy Chardy, and Tomas Machac.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four matches at Wimbledon on Wednesday could pan out:

#1 Second Round: Lorenzo Musetti (Wimbledon 14th seed) vs Jaume Munar

Jaume Munar

Fourteenth seed Lorenzo Musetti takes on unseeded Spaniard Jaume Munar as he looks to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

World No. 16 Musetti beat Juan Pablo Varillas to improve to 21-15 on the season and open his account at SW19 after three attempts. Meanwhile, the 109th-ranked Munar saw off big-serving American John Isner for his tenth win in 24 matches in 2023 as he improved to 2-3 at the grasscourt Major.

Munar won his lone meeting with Musetti in the Santiago second round this year, but the Italian should win this one.

Pick: Musetti in four sets

#2 First Round: Francisco Cerundolo vs Nuno Borges

Francisco Cerundolo

Eighteenth seed Francisco Cerundolo will open his Wimbledon campaign against Portugal's Nuno Borges.

World No. 19 Cerundolo - the reigning Eastbourne champion - is 28-16 in 2023 as he looks to open his account at SW19. Meanwhile, the 69th-ranked Borges is 5-11 on the season and 0-1 at the grasscourt Major.

This is a first-time matchup, but expect the in-form Cerundolo to prevail.

Pick: Cerundolo in straight sets

#3 Second Round: David Goffin vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera

David Goffin

Wildcard David Goffin takes on Chilean qualifier Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera as a place in the Wimbledon third round beckons.

The 123rd-ranked Goffin beat lucky loser Fabian Marozsan to improve to 8-12 on the season and 17-8 at SW19. Meanwhile, World No. 133 Barrios Vera beat Sebastian Baez in his opener to improve to 3-2 in 2023 and 1-1 at the grasscourt Major.

This is another first-time matchup, but the more experienced Goffin should emerge victorious.

Pick: Goffin in four sets

#4 Second Round: Stan Wawrinka vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka takes on 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry for a place in the third round.

World No. 88 Wawrinka beat Emil Ruusuvuori in his opener to improve to 14-11 on the season and 21-16 at the grasscourt Major. Meanwhile, the 32nd-ranked Etcheverry recovered from two sets down to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles for his 20th win in 34 matches in 2023 and first at SW19.

The two players haven't clashed before, but expect the more experienced Wawrinka to take the win.

Pick: Wawrinka in four sets

Poll : 0 votes