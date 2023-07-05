Wimbledon 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Dominic Strickler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Dominic Strickler

Date: July 6, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Frances Tiafoe vs Dominic Strickler preview

Tiafoe is into the second round.

Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe takes on Swiss qualifier Dominic Strickler as a place in the Wimbledon third round beckons.

World No. 10 Tiafoe had a rather comfortable outing against China's Yibing Wu. The reigning Stuttgart winner took a tight opening set in a tiebreak before grabbing the second for the loss of three games against his ailing opponent to take control of proceedings.

Wu tried his best to stay competitive in the third set, but Tiafoe didn't relent, dropping four games to improve to 29-10 on the season. The 25-year-old American is now 9-5 at SW19, having made the fourth round last year.

Having won his first seven matches of the year - including five at Team USA's victorious campaign in the inaugural United Cup Down Under - Tiafoe has crossed the opening hurdle at all three Grand Slams so far.

Meanwhile, the 117th-ranked Strickler edged out a tough first-round matchup against Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

The Swiss left-hander - making his Wimbledon debut - made a slow start as Popyrin took the opener for the loss of three games. Strickler fought back by taking the next two sets for the loss of five games before Popyrin forced a decider.

The Swiss, though, reasserted his ascendancy - taking a 12-game fifth set - to open his Grand Slam account in his second attempt, having fallen in the Roland Garros first round this year.

Frances Tiafoe vs Dominic Strickler head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Frances Tiafoe vs Dominic Strickler odds

Frances Tiafoe vs Dominic Strickler prediction

Both Tiafoe and Strickler are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Tiafoe is a big server, powerful hitter of the ball, and a good mover, while Strickler has more modest weapons. Moreover, the American takes the edge in terms of consistency, experience, and pedigree, especially on grass - where he has a 19-14 record and one title. Strickler, meanwhile, is only 4-2 on the surface.

Considering the same, Tiafoe should have a comfortable outing.

Pick: Tiafoe in straight sets

