Wimbledon 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan Choinski preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (17) Hubert Hurkacz vs (wc) Jan Choinski

Date: July 5, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan Choinski preview

Hurkacz is into the second round.

Seventeenth seed Hurbert Hurkacz takes on British wildcard Jan Choinski for a place in the Wimbledon third round.

World No. 18 Hurkacz opened his campaign for a maiden Grand Slam title against Spanish veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas. The Pole made a bright start - dropping just one game to pocket the opener.

Ramos-Vinolas offered sterner resistance in the second - taking four games - but was powerless to prevent Hurkacz surging ahead by two sets. It was more of the same story in the third - as the Pole claimed another 6-4 set to improve to 23-14 on the season.

Having made the semifinals in Stuttgart three weeks ago - his best showing on grass this year - Hurkacz is now 8-4 at Wimbledon. He made the semifinals at the grass court Major in 2021 but fell in the opening hurdle last year.

Meanwhile, the 164th-ranked Choinski got off the mark in 2023 on his third attempt by beating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic from a set down in his opener. Earlier, the 27-year-old fell in the opening round at Queen's and Eastbourne - where he had emerged from qualifying.

The win over Lajovic was Choinski's first at Wimbledon on his main draw debut and also his first at any Grand Slam. In his only other SW19 appearance; Choinski fell in the first qualifying round in 2019.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan Choinski head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan Choinski odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Hubert Hurkacz Jan Choinski

The odds will be updated when they release.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan Choinski prediction

Choinski is up and running at SW19.

Both Hurkacz and Choinski are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, the Pole takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on grass, where he has an 18-11 record and one title. Choinski, meanwhile, has won only one of his four matches on the surface.

Hurkacz also had an easier opening round - without dropping a set - while Choinski dropped one. Considering the above factors, the Pole should take a comfortable win.

Pick: Hurkacz in straight sets.

