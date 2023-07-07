Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (14) Belinda Bencic

Date: July 9, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic preview

Iga Swiatek in action at Wimbledon 2023

Iga Swiatek, currently occupying the World No.1 spot, has carved a strong path into Wimbledon's Round of 16 for the second time in her tennis career. She clinched a resounding 6-2, 7-5 victory against Petra Martic, the 30th-seed, in the third round.

Swiatek's journey at Wimbledon this year has been emphatic, yielding straight-set victories over adversaries such as Sara Sorribes Tormo and Zhu Lin. She conceded a mere 13 games in the first week.

A holder of four Grand Slam titles, Swiatek now sets her sights on a debut entry into Wimbledon's quarterfinals.

Swiatek will face off against Belinda Bencic, the 14th seed, in a bid for a spot in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

This encounter will bring together two champions of Wimbledon's junior championships, with Bencic claiming the girls' title in 2013 and Swiatek doing the same in 2018.

Bencic ascended to the fourth round following a decisive 6-3, 6-1 triumph over Magda Linette, a semifinalist at the Australian Open.

She boasts an impressive 4-3 track record against incumbent World No.1 players, with a hat-trick of victories against Naomi Osaka and a win against Serena Williams.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic have clashed on three occasions with Swiatek leading the head-to-head with two victories to one. Their first face-off was at the Adelaide International in 2021, where Swiatek claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Bencic retaliated at the US Open the same year, winning 7-6(12), 6-3. Their most recent encounter was at the 2023 United Cup where Swiatek clinched a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory.

Their upcoming match at Wimbledon 2023 marks their first duel on grass-court.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic odds

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Belinda Bencic plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

Iga Swiatek steps into the forthcoming encounter as the expected victor, yet Belinda Bencic is well-positioned to pose a considerable challenge given her recent performance.

Swiatek is anticipated to commence the match on the offensive, aiming to impose pressure on Bencic. The World No.1 strategically builds her game without overextending into unnecessary aggression. Nonetheless, she will need to harness her full offensive capacity to secure a victory.

Bencic, having demonstrated remarkable prowess at Wimbledon thus far, confidently strides into the fourth round ready to face Swiatek. Her powerful first serve is a notable advantage that could garner her some unopposed points, although her second serve could prove to be a potential weak point.

Despite Bencic's commendable form, Swiatek retains the advantage in this match-up, possibly paving her way into Wimbledon's quarterfinals.

Pick: Iga Swiatek in three sets.

