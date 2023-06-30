Wimbledon 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis preview

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula will kickstart her Wimbledon 2023 campaign with an all-American first-round clash against World No. 44 Lauren Davis.

Wimbledon is the only Slam where Pegula is yet to reach the quarterfinals. A third-round showing in 2022 remains the World No. 4's best performance at the grasscourt Major.

But with a quarterfinal appearance in her only grasscourt tournament of the season so far in Eastbourne, Pegula will be eager to carry the momentum into SW19. The 29-year-old beat quality opponents in Qinwen Zheng and Camila Osorio before her run was ended by her younger compatriot and doubles partner Coco Gauff.

Pegula has had an overall productive season so far, with a runner-up finish in Doha being her best result of the year. She has also made the semifinals in Dubai, Miami and Charleston as well as the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Madrid. Having been a part of quite a few big matches this year, the highly consistent American will hope to make it deeper into the draw in her least successful Slam.

Lauren Davis attempts to strike the ball at the 2023 French Open

Lauren Davis is a former World No. 26 player with two singles titles to her name, the latest of which came earlier this year in Hobart. The 29-year-old won seven matches in a row in a stunning week after starting her challenge in the qualifying rounds of this WTA 250 hardcourt event.

Since then, however, the World No. 44 has had only a couple of notable results, reaching the semifinals at the WTA 250 event in Strasbourg and the WTA 125 event in Reus, both of which were on clay.

Davis played two Wimbledon warm-up tournaments in Birmingham and Eastbourne this season. While she crashed out in the first round in the former, Davis qualified for the main draw of Eastbourne only to suffer a first-round exit.

Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

Pegula has a 3-2 edge over Davis in their head-to-head. Davis won their first two encounters at Albuquerque in 2012 and Washington DC in 2016. Since then, Pegula has dominated this rivalry, winning their last three showdowns in Quebec City in 2018, and Newport Beach and Washington DC in 2019.

Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Jessica Pegula -600 -5.5 (-110) Lauren Davis +400 +5.5 (-125)

(Odds sourced from oddschecker.com)

Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis prediction

Pegula in action at the Rothesay International Eastbourne

Clearly, Lauren Davis' overall record this season doesn't inspire much confidence. Although she did manage to hold aloft a trophy in singles, something that Pegula failed to do, the lower-ranked American has gone off the boil since her early-season heroics.

Davis lacks in power and is more comfortable playing a physical brand of tennis which won't help her much on such a quick surface. Additionally, her serve could go awry under pressure, something the aggressive Pegula will look to capitalize on.

The World No. 4 has been one of the cleanest ball-strikers off both wings in recent times. Accuracy, power as well as big-match experience-wise, Pegula has the upper hand in this matchup and should be able to smoothly sail into the second round.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.

