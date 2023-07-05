Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Zhuoxuan Bai preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Zhuoxuan Bai

Date: July 6, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Ons Jabeur vs Zhuoxuan Bai preview

Ons Jabeur plays a forehand at Wimbledon 2023

World No.6 Ons Jabeur is set to square off against the 191st-ranked Zhuoxuan Bai in the second round of Wimbledon 2023, on Thursday, July 6.

The Tunisian powerhouse, Jabeur, a Wimbledon finalist in the previous year, triumphed over Magdalena Frech in her opening match of this year's tournament. She did so without much struggle, taking just 78 minutes to secure a straight-set victory (6-3, 6-3).

After a minor hiccup, when Frech fought back to even the score in the second set, Jabeur held her nerve, broke her opponent's service, and won the match with aplomb.

However, Jabeur's early grass-court season wasn't as impressive, with early-round defeats at the Berlin Open and the Eastbourne International.

Despite this, she has a positive record on grass over the past year, with 4 wins and 3 losses.

Her impressive serving and returning statistics underline her ability. She has a 72.6 percent winning rate on her serve, a 35.1 percent return rate, and a 41.3 percent conversion of break-point opportunities.

On the other side of the court, Zhuoxuan Bai will be making her Grand Slam debut, starting with three successful qualification rounds and a first-round victory over Ysaline Bonaventure.

Despite Bonaventure's early lead in the match, Bai demonstrated her mettle by clinching a first-set tie-break and proceeding to dominate the second set.

Bai, the 20-year-old Chinese debutant, holds an unbroken record on grass in 2023, with a 70.7 percent winning rate on her service games and a 56.1 percent success rate on her returns.

She was last seen in action at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, where she was eliminated in the round of 32 by Varvara Gracheva.

This upcoming match represents an opportunity for Bai to showcase her grass-court prowess on a grand stage.

Ons Jabeur vs Zhuoxuan Bai head-to-head

Ons Jabeur and Zhuoxuan Bai will be crossing paths for the first time in their professional careers. Their clash at the 2023 Wimbledon marks their first head-to-head encounter.

Ons Jabeur vs Zhuoxuan Bai odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur Zhuoxuan Bai

Odds will be updated when available

Ons Jabeur vs Zhuoxuan Bai prediction

The world's sixth-ranked Jabeur, with her significant experience and grass-court record, has the advantage.

However, her inconsistent form in this grass-court swing, with early exits at the Berlin Open and the Eastbourne International, may have dented her confidence slightly.

Zhuoxuan Bai, on the other side of the court, though new to the Grand Slam stage, brings with her a streak of confidence, having triumphed in the qualifying rounds and her first-round match.

Jabeur's precision in service games and her strong return game are noteworthy, but Bai's aggression and her equally impressive service and return statistics add a layer of uncertainty.

While Jabeur is the clear favourite given her past performances and current ranking, Bai's fighting spirit and promising start on grass this year could make for an intriguing match. However, Jabeur's experience might edge her ahead.

Pick: Jabeur in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes