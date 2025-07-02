Wimbledon 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Arthur Cazaux preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Alex de Minaur vs (Q) Arthur Cazaux

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Alex de Minaur vs Arthur Cazaux preview

Alex de Minaur continues his campaign at Wimbledon 2025 with his second-round matchup set against Arthur Cazaux.

De Minaur had a lengthy clay swing, participating in five of the biggest tournaments on the dirt. However, he consistently witnessed a dip in performance with the passing of each tournament. Following a semifinal appearance at the Monte Carlo Masters, the Australian national failed to clinch more than two wins in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome.

One of the biggest shocks occurred at Roland Garros. Unable to maintain a two-set lead in the second round, De Minaur fell to Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 2-6 in a five-set thriller.

The 26-year-old decided not to defend his title at the Libema Open and instead went straight to the HSBC Championships. But the extra time to get ready didn't help much, as he suffered a first-round loss to Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 2-6.

Arthur Cazaux has spent marginally more time on the grass than his upcoming opponent. Following a first-round loss against compatriot Adrian Mannarino at a Challenger level tournament in Nottingham, Cazaux bounced back in style with three wins in the qualifiers to clinch a spot in the main draw of The Championships.

Momentum certainly helped him get past Adam Walton 6-3, 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-7(5), 6-1 in the opening round on Court 6.

Alex de Minaur vs Arthur Cazaux head-to-head

Thursday’s second-round matchup at SW19 will be the first meeting between the players.

Alex de Minaur vs Arthur Cazaux odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur -1000 -7.5 (-105) Over 33.5 (-110) Arthur Cazaux +550 +7.5 (-155) Under 33.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alex de Minaur vs Arthur Cazaux prediction

Alex de Minaur enjoys success on the grass, boasting a 65% win rate along with two titles. Wimbledon, in particular, seems to bring out the best in him - 67% win rate, with his deepest run being a quarterfinal appearance last year. With these stats, it's easy to see why many see him as a dark horse in this year’s tournament.

While Cazaux has put up a stellar serving display all week long, 7.8 aces per match and 69.9% points won on his first serve, he just does not have enough firepower in his game to upset the 11th seed.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win.

