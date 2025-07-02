Wimbledon 2025: Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata preview

World No. 10 Shelton hits a forehand at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

10th-seeded Ben Shelton will face Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Thursday (July 3).

Shelton has put together a respectable season on the ATP Tour this year, compiling a 20-14 win/loss record and making his debut in the men's top 10 earlier in June. The American failed to make a dent in the field in the lead-up to Wimbledon as he went 2-3 across the grasscourt events at Stuttgart, the Queen's Club, and Mallorca.

Nonetheless, the World No. 10 gave a comprehensive performance to down Australia's Alex Bolt in a tight straight-set affair in his opener at SW19 on Tuesday (July 1). For his efforts, the 22-year-old will next face Bolt's countryman Hijikata, who failed to win a single match during this year's grass swing. Ranked 87th in the world, the Aussie remained determined enough to win his first main-draw match at Wimbledon earlier this week, beating former quarterfinalist David Goffin for the loss of just five games.

Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata head-to-head

Shelton leads Hijikata 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The American defeated the Aussie in their lone tour-level encounter at the 2024 Mallorca Championships in straight sets.

Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ben Shelton Rinky Hijikata

(Odds will be added once available)

Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata prediction

Rinky Hijikata hits a forehand at Queen's Club | Image Source: Getty

Although Hijikata is mainly a doubles specialist, his game translates well into singles tennis on grasscourts. The 5'10 Aussie more than makes up for the lack of firepower on his groundstrokes with his footspeed and consistency. Moreover, his strike zone is pretty low, meaning he excels at low-margin shotmaking on a skiddy surface like grass.

Shelton, meanwhile, is still figuring out the ins and outs of playing on grass. The 10th seed reached the second week of the tournament last year but will have to produce something special to get past a formidable opponent like Hijikata during their second-round clash on Thursday.

Pick: Hijikata to win in five sets.

