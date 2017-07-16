Wimbledon Diary: Deja-vu in wheelchair doubles and Muguruza wants Roger

Saturday saw the titles begin to be handed out at Wimbledon with Garbine Muguruza easing past Venus Williams to claim her second grand slam.

The British weather could not dampen Garbine Muguruza's spirits on Saturday as the Spaniard roared to a straight-sets victory over Venus Williams to lift the women's title.

Muguruza had been left crying on Centre Court two years ago by Venus' sister Serena but any tears this time around were purely of joy.

The 23-year-old reeled off nine successive games to claim a 7-5 6-0 victory, becoming only the second Spanish female to lift the Venus Rosewater dish – the first being her coach at the tournament Conchita Martinez.

There were more celebrations on the penultimate day of the Championships with a familiar result in the wheelchair doubles, while Claire Liu claimed the girls' title.

I'LL BE BACK

Records were there to be broken for Venus in the final but ultimately she could not do what her sister had done two years earlier, the 37-year-old seemingly running out of steam in the second set.

Had she won the American would have been the oldest champion for 109 years but don't rule out another tilt at the title and that record!

Speaking after the defeat, Venus hinted she was fully focused on competing for silverware in future editions of the grand slam.

"I think there'll be other opportunities," she said, paraphrasing a famous Arnold Schwarzenegger quote.

"[I've had] a lot of beautiful moments in the last couple of weeks."

MAGICAL MUGURUZA EYES FEDERER DANCE

The Champions Ball is a long-standing Wimbledon tradition and Muguruza will be on the dancefloor on Sunday after her win over Williams.

Who her dance partner will be remains unclear, with Roger Federer and Marin Cilic vying for the spot, but Muguruza knows who she would prefer.

"Roger! And I like Cilic," she said. "I want to see if he [Federer] is that elegant also at dancing."

ALL JUST A LITTLE BIT OF HISTORY REPEATING

There was more than a touch of deja-vu in the gentlemen's wheelchair doubles as British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid claimed back-to-back titles.

Twelve months ago the pair came from a set down to beat Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer, and the same happened on Saturday.

Houdet and Peifer took the opening set on a tie-break but could not see out the match as the second seeds roared back to claim the title 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 7-6 (6-3).

LATE-NIGHT DOUBLES

The relatively swift manner in which Muguruza saw off the challenge of Williams might have had spectators on Centre Court thinking they could be home in time for tea.

What they won't have accounted for is the near five-hour epic that ensued in the men's doubles decider that followed, with Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo eventually getting the better of Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic, winning 5-7 7-5 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 13-11 in four hours and 40 minutes.

Despite that encounter not finishing until 9PM local time, the women's match that was due to follow went ahead as planned, not that it lasted long - Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina hammering Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu 6-0 6-0

LIU INPSIRED BY QUERREY

Claire Liu was crowned girls' champion after a 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory over fellow American Ann Li, and the 2017 winner cited men's semi-finalist Sam Querrey as a huge inspiration for her.

"Yeah, definitely [he is an inspiration]," she said. "I see him training a lot.

"He's a great role model to look up to because he just works so hard. He's done so well this year and last year here at Wimbledon."