Wimbledon Diary: Murray hands baton to Konta, Navratilova rolls back the years

Andy Murray bowed out of Wimbledon on a dramatic Wednesday in SW19 that also saw Novak Djokovic exit and Martina Navratilova in action.

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 03:00 IST

Andy Murray waves farewell to Wimbledon

Wimbledon saw its favourite son Andy Murray make a shock departure on Wednesday as Sam Querrey deposed the defending champion for a second successive year.

Querrey twice came from a set down to beat the top seed in their quarter-final and he will meet Marin Cilic in the semis, meaning a player from outside the top four is guaranteed a final berth.

Murray was not the only former champion dogged by injury either as Novak Djokovic was forced to retire from his last-eight clash with Tomas Berdych early in the second set.

An elbow injury ended his quest, leaving Berdych to try and stop the evergreen Roger Federer – who eased past Milos Raonic.

Elsewhere, there was a busy day for doubles specialist Henri Kontinen and Martina Navratilova gave the early arrivals plenty to keep themselves entertained.

Wednesday also saw the top seeds in the boy's and girl's competitions progress, Kayla Day picking up two wins having been delayed by rain 24 hours earlier.

KONTA THE LAST BRIT STANDING

So often the pressure for success has been on the shoulders of Murray but this year he is not the last British hope left in action.

For the first time in Murray's 12 appearances at Wimbledon he is not the final home player in the men's or women's draws after his shock defeat to Querrey in a five-set thriller.

For the first time in his 12 #Wimbledon participations, Andy Murray is the not the last British player in the tournament. #JoKonta — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) July 12, 2017

The expectation now transfers to Johanna Konta in her semi-final with Venus Williams on Thursday, can she handle the pressure?

MARVELLOUS MARTINA DRAWS THE CROWDS

With the men's quarter-finals not kicking off until 1300 local time, those fans getting into Wimbledon early always want a treat to get them in the mood.

What better way than a player with 20 Wimbledon titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles? Step forward Navratilova, the veteran rolling back the years in front of a packed Court 18 to claim victory with Cara Black in the Ladies Invitation Doubles.

Court 18 is packed to the rafters and we're still 20 mins from play starting. Why? Martina Navratilova, that's why! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AM1zuTNWRu — Alex Fisher (@alexrdfisher) July 12, 2017

Their 6-3 6-4 victory over Kim Clijsters and Rennae Stubbs thrilled the crowds as fans used every vantage point to see Navratilova in action…and they finished just in time for everyone to turn their attention to the show courts.

NO REST FOR KONTINEN

When you're one of the best doubles players around you don't get much rest, just ask Kontinen.

The Finn was in action twice on Wednesday in two different competitions, partnering John Peers in the men's doubles before working with Heather Watson in the mixed.

Kontinen was triumphant on both occasions despite the exertions – which included saving a match point with Peers to reach the semi-finals.

His fourth-round match with Watson against Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig was much more straightforward as they booked a quarter-final spot – ensuring a few more busy days to come.

.@henrikontinen and @johnwpeers save a match point to prevail in an epic Wimbledon quarter-final. Read: https://t.co/90HYWrJf9F pic.twitter.com/8gThKPXol9 — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 12, 2017

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

Much of the focus at Wimbledon goes on the main draws, but the next generation are also in action and two names to keep an eye out for are Corentin Moutet and Day.

Moutet is the top seed in the boy's draw and he showed why with a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 victory over Menelaos Efstathiou in the second round.

Day had a busier day with two matches in the girl's competition – the American completing her rain-affected second-round clash with Jule Niemeier before racing past Zeel Desai and into the last eight.