Wimbledon Diary: Murray is a champion again, Fokina makes his mark and Navratilova wins

Wimbledon is over for another year but not before Jamie Murray moved ahead of his brother for grand slam titles and Martina Navratilova won.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 00:51 IST

Jamie Murray celebrates Wimbledon success

Mark July 16, 2017 down as the day that Roger Federer became the greatest of all time by claiming a 19th grand slam title and a record eighth at Wimbledon.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2001 with victory over Pete Sampras, the Swiss has been destined for stardom and he broke new ground on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over an injury hampered Marin Cilic.

Understandably, Federer's latest success in SW19 dominated the final day of the tournament, but there was also a moment back in the spotlight for the only player who has more singles crowns at Wimbledon – Martina Navratilova.

Meanwhile, there was a British flavour to the mixed doubles final and a young Spaniard took his first step in Federer's shadow.

MURRAY LIFTS ANOTHER WIMBLEDON TITLE

Ten years after his first Wimbledon title, Jamie Murray enjoyed success again in the mixed doubles on Sunday alongside Martina Hingis.

In a battle against fellow Brit Heather Watson and her partner Henri Kontinen, it was Murray who came out on top, the doubles expert helping secure a 6-4 6-4 victory.

The win is Murray's fourth in total at a grand slam, meaning he leads his brother Andy by one heading into the US Open, and the younger Murray was at SW19 to see his sibling triumph.

"Yeah [he was here], I just saw him there," said Jamie. "He said he came in the middle of the first set. I think he just waited in the lockers.

"He said he didn't watch it. I don't know if he snuck a few points in or not."

The final trophy of #Wimbledon 2017 goes to @jamie_murray and @mhingis



They beat Watson/Kontinen 6-4, 6-4 to win the mixed doubles title pic.twitter.com/XqFFlCzSMF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

FOKINA THE ONE TO WATCH

Bjorn Borg, Pat Cash, Stefan Edberg and Federer all went from winning the boys' title to lifting the men's crown - and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will hope to follow in their footsteps.

The Spaniard beat Axel Geller 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 and is delighted to have emulated the success of his hero Federer.

"When I was five years or six years old, Federer won Wimbledon," he said. "I saw the match.

"I cry with Roger when he won the grand slam.

"Now I look more at Djokovic, his game. But I think Federer [gave me the] push me to play tennis."

Remember the name - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.



The Spaniard beats Axel Geller 7-6(2), 6-3 to win the boys’ singles title.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/d75HkxDjDq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

NAVRATILOVA WINS…AGAIN

Some people are just born winners. Like Navratilova. She may be 60, but the nine-time singles champion was celebrating again on day 13.

Alongside Cara Black, she beat Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Selima Sfar 6-2 4-6 1-0 (10-4) to win the Ladies Invitation Doubles, giving those on Court One plenty to cheer.

Navratilova's success came quickly on the heels of Lleyton Hewitt becoming a Wimbledon champion again, the 2002 winner pairing up with Mark Philippoussis to win the Gentleman's Invitation Doubles.