Wimbledon Diary: Phone calls home, wrong underpants and finally some Aussie cheer

The Wimbledon women's final is set after Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza progressed, while there were some underwear issues on Court 18.

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 23:47 IST

Venus Williams celebrates at Wimbledon

Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza ensured there will be two familiar faces in Saturday's Wimbledon women's final after last-four victories on Thursday.

Day 10 saw the end of Johanna Konta's dream of a title on home soil as she was beaten by five-time champion Williams, while Muguruza made light work of underdog Magdalena Rybarikova.

It will be the second time Muguruza has faced a Williams in the SW19 showdown and she will hope it goes better than last time when she lost 6-4 6-4 to Serena in 2015.

For Venus it is a return to the final for the first time since 2009 and a second shot a grand slam glory this year, having lost to her younger sister in Australia.

Elsewhere on Thursday there were fun and games courtesy of Mansour Bahrami and Fabrice Santoro, while one youngster was forced to change his underwear...

VENUS EYES SERENA'S HELP

She may be at home pregnant, but Serena could hold the key to Venus' chances of a sixth Wimbledon crown this weekend.

Venus has never played Muguruza on grass before so will need to consult with her sister in order to get some tips.

"Serena did play her in a final," she said. "I definitely will ask her. I'm sure she's going to give me hopefully some things that will make a difference for me in the match."

Not a bad ally to call upon in your time of need!

"It's usually her [Serena] in these finals so I'm just trying to represent Williams as best I can"



- Venus Williams#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jnQrWORwmV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2017

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE

After losing Nick Kyrgios, Bernard Tomic and Daria Gavrilova early into the first week, Australian fans finally had something to cheer on Thursday.

And their improved mood came courtesy of two veterans – Lleyton Hewitt and Mark Philippoussis – who rolled back the years in the Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles.

The young guns may have made a swift exit, but Hewitt and Philippoussis are still enjoying themselves in London, recording a 4-6 6-2 1-0 (10-6) victory over British duo Jamie Baker and Colin Fleming.

UMPIRE CALLS FOR NEW UNDERWEAR

The traditions of Wimbledon are long established and wearing white is perhaps the most well-known of them.

Or perhaps not. A day after all four players in a boy's doubles match were made to change their underwear to white another junior was in trouble with the officials.

Jurij Rodionov was ordered off the court to change his underwear ahead of his match with Blake Ellis due to them not being white. Rodionov left the court for 10 minutes to change and when he returned he wrapped up a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 victory.

TAKE A SEAT FABRICE

When you watch the veterans in action you are guaranteed light-hearted humour mixed in with quality tennis – especially when Mansour Bahrami is involved.

Fans on Court Three were treated to another entertaining match involving the Iranian as he paired up with Michael Llodra in a three-set thriller against Greg Rusedski and Fabrice Santoro.

Bahrami's array of trick shots kept the crowd smiling, but it was Santoro who took it to another level, the Frenchman pulling up a chair on the baseline and playing on from there.

Chaos ensued as Rusedski joined Bahrami and Llodra in trying to defeat his team-mate before some partner swapping took place. Eventually order was restored, but not before a volley challenge that saw all four men on the service box line – Rusedski the one to let things down.