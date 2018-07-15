Wimbledon finalist Djokovic can win the next six majors, claims Krajicek

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 162 // 15 Jul 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Novak Djokovic celebrates during his semi-final win over Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic is back in grand slam final action at Wimbledon on Sunday and former champion Richard Krajicek believes he is primed to win the next six majors.

Former world number one Djokovic has not set foot on the grandest stage since the 2016 US Open final, having struggled with a persistent elbow injury and a loss of form that lead to numerous changes to his backroom team.

But the Serbian overcame Rafael Nadal in a classic five-set semi-final at the All England Club to set up a clash with Kevin Anderson on Centre Court, where victory would secure his 13th major title.

According to Krajicek, it could be the start of another period of "unbeatable" dominance for the 31-year-old.

"Djokovic can win the next six grand slams for me," Krajicek told Omnisport.

"It's just matches [he needs]. For me already he's the title favourite, if he doesn't get injured, for the US Open.

"You see it a little bit in the matches against [Kei] Nishikori and Nadal, he's just not consistently mentally there. He gets a little bit upset and maybe feels the pressure.

"He had a match point [against Marin Cilic] in Queen's and didn't make it, so he's not there. But once he gets a couple more tough, tough matches under his belt by the time of the US Open, I think he's going to be unbeatable again."

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal hit 146 winners between them on Centre Court - but these were the pick of the bunch #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/qWSMVsldwE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

Krajicek, who triumphed at Wimbledon in 1996, thinks if Djokovic rediscovers his "scary" level then it will dictate how much success Nadal and Roger Federer - the two men with the most grand slam titles, combining for 37 - have in the majors over the coming years.

Asked whether Nadal can match Federer's haul of 20 major titles, Krajicek said: "I think he can do that … but if Novak comes back at his best, I remember those couple of years Nadal didn't have a chance against Novak so I think that's also important - it depends what happens with Novak.

"But I think if Novak doesn't return to the form he had two, three years ago, then I think Rafa can get to the 20."

"He's probably the greatest fighter ever to play this game. I mean, he battles every single point like it's his last. That's something that is so impressive with Rafa."



Novak Djokovic had plenty of praise for Rafael Nadal after their epic #Wimbledon semi-final. pic.twitter.com/2HjX9PEOvA — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 14, 2018

With regards to Federer, he added: "I think he still can win maybe one or two slams, but again it depends on Novak. For a while Roger was playing really good tennis and Novak was there beating him two years in a row on the grass, I mean the level of Novak can be scary, a level of tennis I've never seen before.

"Guys who've played Novak and Roger say with Roger you always had a feeling you sort of had a chance, with Novak every return is close to the baseline, he runs everything down, he's incredible.

"With Roger the thing, you've seen it a couple of times now, he has these physical lapses. At the end of last year at the World Tour Finals and he had it a couple weeks ago in Halle, and now against Anderson he missed match point and somehow doesn't close the match, so it was disappointing.

"I still think he has it in him, but the key factor is Djokovic."