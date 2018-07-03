Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Wimbledon glance: Muguruza begins title defense

Associated Press
NEWS
News
03 Jul 2018
AP Image

A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

No. 3-seeded Garbine Muguruza begins the defense of her title against British wild card Naomi Broady, while newly crowned French Open champion and No. 1-seeded Simona Halep also plays on Centre Court against Kurumi Nara of Japan. On the men's side, former champions Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic feature. No. 2-seeded Nadal faces Dudi Sela of Israel, while 12th-seeded Djokovic takes on Tennys Sandgren of the United States.

TUESDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny. Highs of 82 degrees (28 Celsius).

MONDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny. Highs of 84 degrees (29 Celsius).

MONDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's first round: No. 1 Roger Federer beat Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4; Stan Wawrinka beat No. 6 Grigor Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women's first round: No. 25 Serena Williams beat Arantxa Rus 7-5, 6-3; Donna Vekic beat No. 4 Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-3; No. 9 Venus Williams beat Johanna Larsson 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-1; Tatjana Maria beat No. 5 Elina Svitolina 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

4 — The number of mothers who were victorious on day one at Wimbledon. Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Tatjana Maria and Evgeniya Rodina all made it through to the second round.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I saw 150. But then I don't know if it's good or not. It was cool." — Gael Monfils after a faulty speed gun registered his serve at 150 mph during his victory over Richard Gasquet.

