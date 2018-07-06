Wimbledon glance: Querrey takes on Monfils at Centre Court

A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

The "get your popcorn ready" match of Day 5 could very well be the third-rounder between No. 11 seed Sam Querrey of the U.S. and 44th-ranked Gael Monfils of France on Centre Court. Each has been a Grand Slam semifinalist; Querrey made it that far at Wimbledon a year ago by beating injured defending champion Andy Murray in the quarterfinals. Querrey has a big serve and strong forehand built for grass. Monfils is an all-court player who is capable of the spectacular — diving for a volley or using his long strides to sprint to a seemingly unreachable ball — as well as the silly, sometimes leaping into a shot for no reason at all. "His movement is obviously incredible. For a big guy, he kind of backs up and beats you with movement and shot making. Those are kind of his best assets," Querrey said. "I feel like he's a guy that can hit passing shots from 10 feet behind the baseline. He can win a lot of those cat-and-mouse points where you're running side to side." Monfils, who has beaten Querrey both previous times they've played, is trying to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time; it's the only major tournament where he hasn't made it at least that far. Later on Centre Court, Roger Federer takes a 26-set winning streak at Wimbledon into his encounter with 64th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, who came back to win both of his matches this week after dropping the opening two sets. In a match that was suspended Thursday night because of darkness, 20-year-old Taylor Fritz of the U.S. has a two-sets-to-one lead over No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev. In women's action, both Williams sisters are on the schedule: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena takes on 62nd-ranked Kristina Mladenovic, and No. 9 Venus Williams faces a test against No. 20 Kiki Bertens.

FRIDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 86 degrees (30 Celsius).

THURSDAY'S WEATHER

Mostly sunny. High of 84 degrees (29 Celsius).

THURSDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's second round: Guido Pella beat No. 3 Marin Cilic 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5; No. 12 Novak Djokovic beat Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-2, 6-3; Benoit Paire beat No. 26 Denis Shapovalov 0-6, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women's second round: Alison Van Uytvanck beat No. 3 Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; Dominika Cibulkova beat No. 22 Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 — Number of the top-eight seeded women who already are out of the tournament.

STAT OF THE DAY II

64 — Aces hit by No. 9 John Isner in his 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (3), 7-5 victory over Ruben Bemelmans, the third-most in Wimbledon history, trailing his total (113) and Nicolas Mahut's (103) in their 2010 match that ended 70-68 in the fifth set.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Inside, I was, like, dying." — Van Uytvanck.