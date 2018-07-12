Wimbledon glance: Williams to face Goerges in semifinals

LONDON (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Serena Williams will play in her 35th Grand Slam semifinal against an opponent appearing in her first. Julia Goerges is hoping she can pull off a massive upset against the American — despite losing to her five weeks ago at the French Open.

"It's an honor to share the court with her," Goerges said. "But I will sort out some tactics with my team ... and we'll be ready."

Williams is the big favorite to win an eighth Wimbledon title with all of the top-10 seeded women already knocked out. She's the only former champion left in the field and has a 9-1 record in semifinals at the All England Club. She's also the lowest-ranked woman to reach the last four. The former No. 1 is only ranked 181st after only recently returning from having a baby in November.

No. 11 Angelique Kerber faces 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the other semifinal.

Kerber has a chance to set up a rematch with Williams after losing the 2016 final to the American — although if she and Goerges win, it would be the first all-German women's final since 1931.

THURSDAY'S FORECAST

Mostly cloudy. High of 79 degrees (26 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 74 degrees (24 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's quarterfinals: Kevin Anderson beat Roger Federer 2-6, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11; John Isner beat Milos Raonic 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-3; Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Rafael Nadal beat Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-7 (7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

41 — the number of Grand Slam appearances John Isner needed to reach his first semifinal.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I wouldn't call it 'unfinished business'. I felt like I did some good business here in the past already," eight-time champion Federer said on whether he still has unfinished business at Wimbledon.