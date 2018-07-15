Wimbledon runner-up Serena might steer clear of US Open doubles

Serena Williams lost the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber

Serena Williams will consider foregoing doubles at the US Open after concentrating solely on singles at Wimbledon.

Williams arrived at the All England Club having played just seven matches since her return from a 13-month break to accommodate the birth of her first child last September.

But the 36-year-old, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, still made an astonishing run to the final, where she fell to Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 on Saturday.

Not taking part in the doubles, a format in which she was won 14 grand slam titles, granted her additional time to rest and is an option Williams may continue with in the long term.

"It was nice sometimes to have the day off, but also I remember thinking, 'Wow, it would be really good to go out there and practice my returns,' have like that match setting to go out there and feel," she said.

"So I don't know. I'm 50-50. I'll see how I feel physically, see if I'm physically fit enough to continue to play both at least in New York. If so, I might. If not, I'll just play singles."

However, the 23-time major champion is taking no break from trying to figure out how to enhance her performances, despite taking confidence from her run.

"I'm already deciphering what I need to improve on, what I need to do, what I did wrong, why I did it wrong, how I can do better, that whole madness that goes on in my mind," said Williams. "Then I'm saying, 'Okay, I do improve with losses.'

"It was a great opportunity for me. I didn't know a couple of months ago where I would be, how I would do, how I would be able to come back. It was such a long way to see light at the end of the road.

"I think these two weeks have really showed me that I can compete. I can compete for the long run in a grand slam. I can come out and be a contender to win grand slams.

"I feel like I have a way to go [to reach her top level]. This is literally just the beginning. It's good to just continue that path and keep going for me."