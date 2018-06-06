Wimbledon seeding 'good for my opponent', says Cecchinato

An improbable surge to the semi-finals of Roland Garros will likely see Marco Cecchinato seeded for Wimbledon.

Marco Cecchinato joked that his incredible run to the semi-finals of the French Open will be good for his opponent at Wimbledon, a tournament at which the Italian will likely be seeded.

The world number 72 had never won a main draw singles match at a grand slam prior to Roland Garros, but continued his fairy tale tournament with the biggest win of his career as he stunned former world number one Novak Djokovic on Tuesday.

Cecchinato claimed a remarkable 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 7-6 (13-11) victory over the 12-time grand slam champion, booking a semi-final meeting with Dominic Thiem.

In his post-match media conference, Cecchinato was told he will rise into the world's top 30 as a result of his performance in Paris, a ranking that would see him seeded at the All England Club.

"Is good for my opponent in Wimbledon," Cecchinato responded. "Yeah, you said good. In Wimbledon, I need to play two tournaments before, because this year I change the plans. And last year, I arrive the day before on Wimbledon for ranking. And now, for this ranking, I can play two tournaments before.

"So I can prepare [for] Wimbledon better from last year. And we will see. Why can't I win also the match on grass?"

Djokovic embraced Cecchinato after he sealed the triumph with a remarkable looping backhand down the line.

"We shared the moment after my victory. And Novak is a very good person and is unbelievable for me," Cecchinato.

"Novak change [to the other side of] the court and he told me, 'congrats, man, and [it] is unbelievable for you and good luck'. It's a dream for me.

"I'm very, very happy, because … Roland Garros … was [a] very good moment. But when I won the first match in [a] grand slam, I feel good.

"And match by match, I feel now I can win also the next round. And also against [Pablo] Carreno Busta, before the match I was very focused, and now it's a special moment for me."