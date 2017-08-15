Wimbledon win helped me reach new level of consistency - Muguruza

Victory at Wimbledon helped Garbine Muguruza out of an early season slump and to a higher level of consistency, the Spaniard said.

by Omnisport News 15 Aug 2017, 18:42 IST

Garbine Muguruza believes winning a second grand slam title at Wimbledon has helped her game reach a new level of consistency.

The Spaniard won a first major crown at the French Open in 2016, which propelled her to a career-high ranking of number two.

However, Muguruza endured a patchy start to 2017 and had fallen to 15th before a brilliant triumph at SW19 last month, where she dropped just one set en route to beating Venus Williams in the final.

Since then, the world number six has reached the semi-finals in Stanford and last eight in Toronto on the hard courts.

Muguruza now heads to Cincinnati as part of her preparations for the final slam of the year at the US Open and she feels her game is becoming ever stronger following her triumph at Wimbledon.

"I do feel like winning a second grand slam is different to winning one. I think it makes it more serious, like I said before, more consistent. I'm happy that I did it and hopefully I can get more," she said.

"I'm sure it gives me confidence to know that what I'm doing is working but in the end I've got to work hard to come here and try to win, so confidence is about working every day.

"I'm very happy. I improved so many things. I've been way more consistent which is very important for me and I know I'm not going to win every tournament - it's almost impossible - but at least I feel like I'm getting closer and especially winning a grand slam."