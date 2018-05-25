Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    World number 84 Kicker suspended for match-fixing

    Found guilty of match-fixing offences, Argentinian Nicolas Kicker has been suspended.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 09:09 IST
    57
    NicolasKicker - Cropped
    Argentinian Nicolas Kicker

    World number 84 Nicolas Kicker has been suspended after being found guilty of match-fixing and other offences.

    Kicker, 25, was found guilty of "contriving the outcome" of an ATP Challenger Tour match in Padova in June 2015 and another in Barranquilla three months later, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) announced Thursday.

    The TIU said Kicker was also found guilty of failing to report a corrupt approach and not cooperating with the investigation.

    Kicker – who reached 78th in the rankings in 2017 – will be handed his punishment at a later date, but he will not be accepted into any professional tournaments in the meantime.

    "Having been found guilty of all charges, he will be sanctioned at a future date to be determined by AHO [anti-corruption hearing officer Jane] Mulcahy. Details of the decision on sanctions will be made public when received," a TIU statement read.

    "Until that time Mr Kicker will not be granted credentials to enter or compete in any professional tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis.

    "The authority to withhold credentials lies with the director of the TIU, who has the discretion to rule on matters that could affect the integrity of the sport."

    Rain sees Cilic-Monfils suspended at crucial stage
    RELATED STORY
    Federer: Returning to world number one would be crazy
    RELATED STORY
    Monfils wins rain-interrupted clash against top seed Cilic
    RELATED STORY
    Top seed Stephens struggling at Nuremberg Cup
    RELATED STORY
    Federer cruises at Indian Wells, Thiem retires hurt
    RELATED STORY
    Nadal grinds out Djokovic win to set up Rome final and...
    RELATED STORY
    Rain interrupts Cilic as Shapovalov breaks new ground
    RELATED STORY
    Roger Federer dreams of becoming World Number 1 again
    RELATED STORY
    Indian tennis round-up: Yuki Bhambri battles hard for...
    RELATED STORY
    Tiafoe wins two matches in a day to reach Delray Beach final
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...