×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Wozniacki battles through knee complaint to down Kvitova

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    23 Oct 2018, 19:59 IST
Wozniacki-Cropped
Caroline Wozniacki celebrates against Petra Kvitova

Caroline Wozniacki battled through a troublesome knee complaint to earn a crucial three-set victory over Petra Kvitova in the White Group of the WTA Finals.

Defending champion Wozniacki and Kvitova lost their opening matches of the round-robin phase to crank up the importance of Tuesday's contest in Singapore.

It was Wozniacki who struck first in a tense opening set, but a problem with her left knee limited the Dane's movement and allowed Kvitova to level the match.

The see-saw nature of the match went back in Wozniacki's favour, though, and the second seed completed a 7-5 3-6 6-2 victory to end a four-match losing streak over Kvitova dating back to 2014.

Victory reignites Wozniacki's bid to reach the semi-finals, while Kvitova - who mixed 40 winners with as many unforced errors - will be eliminated should compatriot Karolina Pliskova beat Elina Svitolina.

 

It took until game eight for the first break of the match when Wozniacki followed up a fierce backhand with a thumping forehand winner.

The Dane failed to serve out the opener, wasting a set point in the process, as Kvitova hit back immediately and then earned another break-point chance in game 11.

That danger was quelled and, with Kvitova serving to stay in the set, Wozniacki saw another set point go missing before the third time proved a charm when the Czech put a forehand into the net.

After a break apiece to start the second, Kvitova stole in front again in game three when she correctly reviewed a ball called out and Wozniacki needed strapping on her knee during a medical timeout after game four.

A glorious deft lob briefly levelled the set at 3-3, but Kvitova quickly regained the advantage and, with Wozniacki's movement now clearly hindered, she cantered through the remaining games.

But Wozniacki gained a second wind as the momentum swung once again.

Wozniacki broke at the first time of asking with a double-backhand pass at the end of a majestic rally and, with Kvitova – who is asthmatic – visibly struggling with her breathing at a change of ends, a break of love followed to establish a 4-1 lead.

From there it was a formality for Wozniacki, who can now look ahead to her final group match with Elina Svitolina.

 

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Wozniacki [2] bt Kvitova [4] 7-5 3-6 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Wozniacki - 19/14
Kvitova - 40/40

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Wozniacki - 3/0
Kvitova - 2/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Wozniacki - 6/9
Kvitova - 5/13

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Wozniacki - 70
Kvitova - 59

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Wozniacki - 62/50
Kvitova - 51/55

TOTAL POINTS

Wozniacki - 96
Kvitova - 84

Omnisport
NEWS
Dominant Svitolina ends Kvitova hoodoo in Singapore
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki and Sharapova fall, Halep reaches Montreal...
RELATED STORY
Second seed Wozniacki bows out to Makarova
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals 2018: Preview and schedule for October 23,...
RELATED STORY
Sharapova trounces Ostapenko as Kerber, Kvitova bow out
RELATED STORY
Kerber and Osaka to meet at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals 2018: Preview and schedule for October 21,...
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki crashes out of US Open, Sharapova to meet...
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki and Ostapenko stop the rot in stifling New York...
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals: 6 players who could reach the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us