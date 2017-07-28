Wozniacki coasts into Bastad semi-finals, Peng in last four in Nanchang

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki wasted little time in beating Kateryna Kozlova in the quarter-finals of the Ericsson Open.

Caroline Wozniacki breezed past Kateryna Kozlova to reach the semi-finals of the Ericsson Open, while Peng Shuai moved a step closer to winning the Jiangxi Open for a second time on Friday.

Top seed Wozniacki was far too good for Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Kozlova, easing into the last four on the clay in Bastad with a 6-3 6-1 victory.

The former world number one has won more matches than any other woman on the circuit this year and took only an hour and 11 minutes to oust the 127-ranked Kozlova, who was broken five times by the dominant Dane.

Wozniacki's reward for a 41st win of the year is a last-four encounter with Elise Mertens in the last four after she defeated Aleksandra Krunic in three sets.

Caroline Garcia battled past Czech qualifier Barbora Krejcikova 6-2 4-6 7-5, but the third seed from France was far from convincing as she was broken four times in a tense final set.

Garcia will take on Katerina Siniakova in the semi-finals after the seventh seed saw off second seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 5-7 7-5.

Peng is one of three Chinese players through to the semi-finals in their homeland after the 2014 champion beat compatriot Lin Zhu 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 in Nanchang.

Wildcard Wang Yafan is also flying the flag for China following a 7-6 (9-7) 6-0 success over Hsieh Su-wei.

The 147-ranked Wang will now face Nao Hibino, a 6-2 6-3 winner against Lu Jing-Jing. Han Xinyun will take on Peng after seeing off Arina Rodionova 6-1 7-5.