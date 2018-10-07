×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wozniacki wins 30th title with China Open victory

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    07 Oct 2018, 20:09 IST

Beijing, Oct 7 (AFP) Caroline Wozniacki said she was fulfilling her childhood dreams after she won a 30th WTA singles title with victory over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in the China Open final on Sunday.

The Danish world number two was impressive all week in Beijing, never dropping a set and rarely looking troubled, sealing her spot in the WTA Finals Singapore in the process.

The 28-year-old Wozniacki, who won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open at the start of this year, was imperious against the unseeded Sevastova, winning 6-3, 6-3.

It is her second China Open crown -- she also won it in 2010 -- and 30th overall.

"I'm just happy to have reached 30 today, I'm going to enjoy that," said Wozniacki, a former number one.

"As a little kid I had a dream of becoming a professional tennis player, becoming number one in the world.

"Then after number one in the world, I wanted to win a Slam, then I wanted to lift trophies.

"Having done everything, all of that, it's pretty amazing.

"I think I had a dream of that, but I don't know how realistic I really believed that was going to be."

Wozniacki, whose form has been patchy in the second half of the year, was ruthless on her serve and wrapped up the first set with an overhead smash to underline her superiority.

Sevastova, 28, will find herself just outside the top 10 in the rankings after her run in the Chinese capital.

"She didn't give me any presents, it was tough," said Sevastova, who retired in May 2013 because of persistent injuries, only to return in January 2015

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Wozniacki wins 2nd China Open title, Del Potro stumbles
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki comes full circle by reclaiming China Open title
RELATED STORY
Wuhan Open: Monica Puig celebrates her birthday with...
RELATED STORY
Wuhan Open: Wozniacki rallies to straight sets win 
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki marches on in Beijing
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki back on track in Beijing
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki books Finals place as Chinese stars stun seeds
RELATED STORY
Wang to face Wozniacki after halting Sabalenka surge
RELATED STORY
Sevastova beats Osaka 6-4, 6-4 in China Open semifinal
RELATED STORY
Osaka into China Open quarters, Zhang upsets Kerber
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us