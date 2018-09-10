Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WTA calls for equal treatment of players, on-court coaching

Associated Press
NEWS
News
68   //    10 Sep 2018, 08:04 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — The WTA is calling for equal treatment of all tennis players and coaching to be allowed across the sport in the aftermath of the U.S. Open final.

Serena Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos in her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka on Saturday, and Williams and critics inside and outside of tennis argued that she wasn't treated the same as some male players.

The women's pro tour agreed.

"The WTA believes that there should be no difference in the standards of tolerance provided to the emotions expressed by men vs. women and is committed to working with the sport to ensure that all players are treated the same. We do not believe that this was done last night," CEO Steve Simon said in a statement.

Men's champion Novak Djokovic said he thought Ramos should not have pushed Williams so hard.

"Just maybe changed — not maybe, but he did change the course of the match," Djokovic said. "Was, in my opinion, maybe unnecessary. We all go through our emotions, especially when you're fighting for a Grand Slam trophy."

But he disagreed with Simon that men and women are treated differently.

"I don't see things as Mr. Simon does. I really don't," Djokovic said. "I think men and women are, you know, treated in this way or the other way depending on the situation. It's hard to generalize things, really. I don't see it's necessary really to debate that."

The first violation given to Williams was for coaching, which isn't allowed during any men's matches but is permitted on the women's tour except in Grand Slam tournaments.

Though Williams said she follows the rules and never receives coaching during a match, coach Patrick Mouratoglou acknowledged that he does it and says it's well known throughout the sport that all coaches do.

"We also think the issue of coaching needs to be addressed and should be allowed across the sport," Simon said. "The WTA supports coaching through its on-court coaching rule, but further review is needed."

Associated Press
NEWS
The Latest: WTA favors coaching, equal treatment for players
RELATED STORY
Dropouts, withdrawals lead to calls for WTA rules changes
RELATED STORY
Unrepentant Serena claims she was unfairly treated
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Tennis great King says double standard in tennis
RELATED STORY
Overshadowed finals and questionable calls – Serena's US...
RELATED STORY
Martic wins in Chicago to claim maiden WTA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Indians who have won ATP/WTA singles titles
RELATED STORY
Billie Jean King backs Serena, calls out 'double standard'
RELATED STORY
Mouratoglou admits to coaching Serena during US Open final
RELATED STORY
Serena's US Open final meltdown: Who's saying what on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us