You were too good - Wawrinka admits he was powerless in Nadal's French Open win

Rafael Nadal was simply too good for Stan Wawrinka as he won the French Open, according to the beaten Roland Garros finalist.

by Omnisport News 11 Jun 2017, 21:45 IST

Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal after the latter's 2017 French Open final win

Stan Wawrinka told Rafael Nadal "you were too good" after the Spaniard stormed to a record 10th French Open title on Sunday.

Nadal had surged through the tournament at Roland Garros without dropping a set – the third time he has achieved the feat – and was utterly dominant in the final as a stunning performance secured a 6-2 6-3 6-1 win.

Victory made the Spaniard the first player in the Open Era to win the same grand slam on 10 separate occasions.

And Wawrinka was quick to acknowledge that he simply could not live with Nadal, who will rise to second in the world rankings as a result, as he addressed him after the match.

"Rafa, I have nothing to say about today - you were too good," Wawrinka said during their trophy presentation. "You are a big example.

"What you are doing in tennis, in our sport, is just unbelievable. It has been an honour for me to play against you in a second grand slam final.

"It is something that is special. Congratulations on your career, to you and to all your team."

Wawrinka won their previous grand slam final meeting at the 2014 Australian Open, but Nadal, after a three-year wait for his 10th taste of glory at Roland Garros, was not to be stopped this time.