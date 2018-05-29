Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Yuki crashes out of French Open, Bopanna advances

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 22:11 IST
24

Paris, May 29 (PTI) Yuki Bhambri's maiden appearance at the French Open ended with a first round defeat even as Rohan Bopanna began his men's doubles campaign with an easy win along with French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin, here today.

Yuki lost his opening men's singles match 4-6 4-6 1-6 to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans in straight sets. It was second clash between Yuki, ranked 93, and the Belgian, who is placed 110 on the ranking chart.

Yuki had got the better of Bemelmans at the ATP Delhi Open semifinals in 2015.

With his defeat India's challenge ended in the men's singles.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran had made it to the main draw as a lucky loser but he could not compete as he had confirmed his participation at a Challenger event in Italy after losing his final qualifying round and had left paris.

The player has to be present at the venue to sign in and must have not committed to play in any other event to be eligible for entry into main draw.

Bopanna, who won his maiden Grand Slam title here last year in mixed doubles with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, and Roger-Vasselin, seeded 13th, knocked out the American team of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-1 in just 63 minutes

French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri-Divij Sharan to face Purav...
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis round-up: Rohan Bopanna crashes out of Rome...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri vs Ruben Bemelmans first...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri in the main draw of Roland...
RELATED STORY
Longines hosts French Open trophy in India in presence of...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: India's Yuki Bhambri to face Yen Hsun...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri to face Ruben Bemelmans...
RELATED STORY
Yuki Bhambri pulls out of Davis Cup tie against China
RELATED STORY
Yuki Bhambri drops to 94, Sasi Mukund moves up
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018 qualifying: Ankita Raina bows out in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...