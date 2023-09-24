Zhuhai Championships 2023: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Karen Khachanov vs (4) Sebastian Korda

Date: September 25, 2023

Tournament: Zhuhai Championships 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Zhuhai, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $981,785

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV | Canada - TSN

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda preview

Khachanov is into the last four.

Top seed Karen Khachanov locks horns with fourth seed Sebastian Korda as a place in the Zhuhai Championships final beckons.

World No. 15 Khachanov faced a tough outing against sixth seed Mackenzie McDonald in the last eight, dropping the first set for the loss of four games. However, the 27-year-old responded with consecutive 6-4 sets of his own to improve to 25-12 on the season.

Earlier this week, Khachanov saw off qualifier Alex Bolt in straight sets to mark his Zhuhai debut with a win. The Russian was coming off an opening-round loss at the US Open after making the Roland Garros last eight.

Khachanov is looking for his first title of the year, having made the semifinals at the Australian Open and Miami and four other quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the 33rd-ranked Korda, also making his Zhuhai debut, had a much more straightforward outing against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

After dropping just one game in his opener, the 23-year-old American conceded only two in the second set to bring up his 18th win in 29 matches in 2023.

Earlier this week, Korda saw off Alexandre Muller in straight sets to mark his Zhuhai debut with a win. Korda, like Khachanov, was also coming off an opening-round loss at the US Open.

The right-hander made the Adelaide 1 final at the start of the year and two other semifinals. Like his opponent, he's also looking for his first title in 2023 and the second of his career.

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Khachanov has split his four meetings with Korda and won the pair's last meeting in the Australian Open quarterfinals this year. He's 2-1 with the American on hardcourt, where Korda won in the Cincinnati first round last year.

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Karen Khachanov +125 +1.5 (-210) Under 22.5 (-110) Sebastian Korda -160 -1.5 (+145) Over 22.5 (-130)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Korda is into the last four.

Both Khachanov and Korda are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles. Both serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and also move well.

However, Khachanov takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 152-116 record and four titles. Meanwhile, Korda is only 59–35 on the surface and is without a title.

Nevertheless, there's little to separate the two players in terms of their head-to-head record, so it will come down to who plays better on the day.

Khachanov will fancy his chances, considering his early hardcourt success this season, and should emerge victorious.

Pick: Khachanov in three sets.