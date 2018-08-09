Zimbabwean golfer Vincent eyes maiden Asian Tour title

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, who is in red-hot form, today said he hopes to clinch his maiden Asian Tour title.

It would be not be easy as he is up against some good players like SSP Chowrasia and Khalin Joshi at the Take Solutions Masters.

"I would love to win his maiden Asian Tour Title. I am in good form and I would like to continue it here also, but it will not be easy. There are good players like Khalin Joshi, Chirag Kumar, SSP Chowrasia. It will be a hard-fought battle," Vincent told PTI ahead of Take Solutions Masters kick-off here.

The field also is strong and it is not going to be a walk in the park for anyone, he added.

Vincent, who did not consider Asian Tour events initially, is now enjoying his achievements in the last three years as he is tenth in the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

"It was quite funny. A friend of mine was going to play Asian tournament which I did not consider. He said you should come along. I did go with him.

"I did not realise how good the Asian tour was then. Now I am absolutely loving the Asian Tour as I am sitting pretty at 10th in Asian Tour Order of Merit in my third year," he said.

Vincent had won 2016 Asian Tour Rookie of the Year award and continued his impressive run with four top-10 finishes in 2017.

In 208, he has clinched six top-10 finishes, including a second place finish in Indonesia last month.

Vincent said he was initiated into the sport by his father, who is a social golfer in Zimbabwe and coached by Roger Baylis.

"Back home my father initiated me into the sport. My coach Roger Baylis put in hours and hours on me at the growing period of my career, and here I am contesting three years hence in Asian tour," he said.

Vincent said golf is developing in Zimbabwe and the country has produced some good players including Nick Price and Mark McNulty.

"Golf has been a great sport in Zimbabwe. It has produced a lot of good players like Nick Price, Mark McNulty, Brendon de Jonge and others. Hence, it is making strides. It is developing, of course," he said.

Many junior programmes have been initiated at grassroots level to popularise the sport in Zimbabwe, he added.

Replying to a question, Vincent said Henrik Stenson is his favourite player, who hits long and has strong stunning looks.

"My favourite golfer is Henrik Stenson. He is big powerful guy, who hits long and has had lot of success. I really enjoy his game," he added