Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zverev claims maiden title in Eastbourne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    30 Jun 2018, 23:34 IST
Zverevcropped
Eastbourne International champion Mischa Zverev

Mischa Zverev claimed his maiden ATP World Tour title with a straight-sets defeat of Lukas Lacko in the Nature Valley International final on Saturday.

The two unseeded 30-year-olds both headed into the showdown in Eastbourne eyeing a first tournament victory and it was Zverev who was crowned champion, winning 6-4 6-4.

Eight years after his first appearance in a decider, the German's serve and volley tactics worked a treat as he sealed victory in an hour and 37 minutes.

The world number 67 broke in the opening game of the match and once in the second to deny the 94-ranked Slovakian.

Zverev was composed under pressure, but Lacko made too many unforced errors as the left-hander claimed a title at long last three days before he faces Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round of Wimbledon.

Mischa and Alexander Zverev are the first brothers to have won singles trophies in the same season since Emilio Sanchez and Javier Sanchez in 1989.

Unseeded Zverev and Lacko to meet in Eastbourne final
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki beats Sabalenka for 2nd Eastbourne title
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki to face Sabalenka in Eastbourne final
RELATED STORY
Resolute defence aids Mayer's Eastbourne progression
RELATED STORY
Edmund slips out as seeds continue to struggle at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Pliskova, Edmund and Shapovalov eliminated at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki rallies to set up Sabalenka Eastbourne showdown
RELATED STORY
Radwanska moves on at Eastbourne with Kvitova withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Murray accepts Eastbourne wildcard
RELATED STORY
Collins, Pavlyuchenkova through to 2nd round in Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us