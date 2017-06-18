Zverev gets Mullered, Karlovic also reaches Rosmalen final

It was a bad day if your last name was Zverev on the ATP Tour on Saturday as Alexander and Mischa both suffered defeat.

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 00:07 IST

Luxembourg's Gilles Muller

Gilles Muller will have a second chance for glory at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships after overcoming rising star Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 in Saturday's semi-finals.

Muller reached the final last year, only to be beaten in straight sets by Nicolas Mahut, and the world number 28 will have the opportunity to assuage that disappointment 12 months on.

Zverev was forced to save four break points midway through a tight first set before Muller prevailed in the tie-break, and the fourth seed carried that momentum into the second, where a pair of breaks saw him ease into the final.

Standing in the way of Muller and a second career ATP title is Ivo Karlovic, who got the better of Marin Cilic in a battle between two big-serving Croatians. Somewhat predictably, their match was settled in a third-set tie-break.

It was a bad day for the Zverev family altogether as Mischa was also beaten at the Stuttgart Open, Feliciano Lopez advancing after three lengthy sets.

The Spaniard fought back from behind to advance 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 and set up a final against Lucas Pouille, who came through an all-French encounter to see off Benoit Paire 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.