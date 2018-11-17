Zverev knocks out Federer to reach maiden ATP Finals showpiece
Alexander Zverev reached the final of ATP Finals for the first time in his career by upsetting Roger Federer in their last-four clash on Saturday.
The 21-year-old, who did not make it out of the round robin on his only previous appearance, put on a fantastic display at London's O2 Arena to triumph 7-5 7-6 (7-5) over the six-time champion.
Federer had been chasing his 100th title on the ATP World Tour but will now have to wait until 2019 to bring up his century after suffering a third career defeat to Zverev, levelling up the head-to-head record between the two players.
Zverev becomes the first German since Boris Becker in 1996 to contest the season-ending final, where he will meet Novak Djokovic or Kevin Anderson.
For Federer, the defeat represents a second year in a row in which he has been eliminated in the semi-finals.
Both players were totally dominant on their own serve early on and the first break point did not arrive until the 12th game, when Zverev earned three by racing into a 0-40 lead.
A superb winner down the line from the German was sandwiched between two forehands into the net from Federer, and a wayward shot by the Swiss wrapped up the set for Zverev.
Sascha bringing his A game in the big moments— ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 17, 2018
Watch the #NittoATPFinals on @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/hqcR1gvR9W
Federer's frustrations were eased by a first break in the third game of the second set, but Zverev was immediately back on terms after the world number three sent a backhand wide at the end of a lengthy rally.
Zverev rode that momentum to win the next to love and Federer had to battle back from 0-30 down to hold for 4-4, before taking the set to a tie-break.
A moment of controversy arose when Zverev stopped playing after a ballboy dropped a ball on court with Federer 4-3 up.
The point was replayed, much to the annoyance of sections of the crowd, and Federer fired into the net before the first mini-break of the shoot-out sent Zverev 6-4 up and he clinched his final berth with his next serve.