Zverev qualifies for ATP Finals with quarterfinal win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    12 Oct 2018, 12:47 IST
AP Image

SHANGHAI (AP) — Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev has secured a spot in the ATP Finals next month with a 6-4, 6-4 quarterfinal win over Kyle Edmund on Friday at the Shanghai Masters.

Zverev is the fifth player to book a place in the season-end tournament in London, joining Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro in the eight-player field.

Zverev has beaten Edmund all four times they've played. On Friday, he saved the one break point he faced and took advantage of the two break points the British player offered to secure passage to the semifinal.

The victory over Edmund also gave the 21-year-old Zverev a tour-leading 49th match victory of the year. Dominic Thiem, who lost his opening match this week, sits in second place with 48 match wins this season. Zverev will play either second-seeded Djokovic or seventh-seeded Kevin Anderson in the semifinals.

Zverev has beaten Anderson all four times they've played, and won his only encounter against Djokovic in the 2017 Rome final.

