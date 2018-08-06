Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zverev retains title in Washington

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    06 Aug 2018, 02:31 IST
Zverevcropped
Citi Open champion Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev retained his Citi Open title with a straight-sets victory over teenager Alex de Minaur.

Top seed Zverev claimed his third Tour-level trophy of the season and the ninth of his career with a 6-2 6-4 win on a hot Sunday in Washington.

The world number three did not face a single break point, winning 90 per cent of points on his first serve to deny 19-year-old Australian De Minaur a dream triumph in his maiden ATP World Tour 500-level final.

Zverev got off to a flying start, breaking twice in the first set and once in the second to come out on top.

He took a firm grip on the final by winning the opening four games and lost just five points behind his strong serve in the first set.

Rising star De Minaur was up against it when he went a break down at 2-1 in the second, but showed his fighting spirit by saving three break points before holding to deny Zverev a 5-3 lead.

De Minaur saved four match points in a semi-final win over Andrey Rublev and fended off another three in the showpiece before the tiring youngster crashed a backhand into the net to give Zverev the title.

Omnisport
NEWS
Zverev on track to retain Citi Open title
RELATED STORY
Zverev beats de Minaur for 2nd consecutive Citi Open title
RELATED STORY
Defending champion Alexander Zverev reaches Citi Open final
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Zverev edges Nishikori in DC QF; Murray out
RELATED STORY
Emotional Murray survives Copil marathon, Alexander wins...
RELATED STORY
Zverev claims 40th win of 2018 to make Citi Open final
RELATED STORY
Sibling rivalry: Alexander Zverev beats brother Mischa in DC
RELATED STORY
Zverev to face brother for first time as Murray rolls on...
RELATED STORY
Five things you did not know about Mischa Zverev
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Top 9 contenders for the men's title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us