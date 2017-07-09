Zverev succumbs to clinical Federer

Roger Federer progressed to the second week of Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory over Mischa Zverev.

by Omnisport News 09 Jul 2017, 01:08 IST

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer.

Mischa Zverev failed to make the most of his first-set resistance as he succumbed to Roger Federer in straight sets in the third round at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The German forced the seven-time champion to a tie-break in the opener, but was ultimately beaten 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 49 minutes.

Victory for Federer sets up a fourth-round clash with Grigor Dimitrov, against whom the Swiss has won all five of his previous matches.

Federer made the first break with the evening sun hanging over Centre Court, winning the fourth game to 15 and moving into a 4-1 lead.

"It's important to get through the first week with a good feeling, and I think I got that"



- @rogerfederer #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zlglUH3Irm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2017

A wayward Federer forehand had the two men back on terms three games later, but Zverev would squander his big chance before the set reached the tie-break - a break point at 5-5 passing him by, denying him the chance to serve for the set.

Two breaks in the shoot-out were enough to clinch the set for Federer and a solitary victory on Zverev's serve in the second spared him another tie-break.

Hope was fading for Zverev, who was having to work hard against an opponent who looked typically relaxed and effortless in much of his play.

For the third time in the match the 29-year-old dropped his second service game in a set to put Federer on the front foot, and he became less and less of a threat on the third seed's serve.

Federer comfortably saw out the set to wrap up the win and continue his record of having never dropped a set in five matches against Zverev.



STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Federer [3] bt M Zverev [27] 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer - 61/7

Zverev - 20/9

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer - 13/1

Zverev - 6/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer - 3/6

Zverev - 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer - 60

Zverev - 62

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer - 83/71

Zverev - 71/51

TOTAL POINTS

Federer - 106

Zverev - 84