Estoril Praia vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Estoril Praia host Porto at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Saturday (March 30) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 home win over Portimonense. Captain Cassiano scored the winner early in the second half. Estoril are 14th in the league table with 25 points from 26 games.

Porto, meanwhile, registered a 4-1 comeback win over Vizela in their last league outing. Four different players got on the scoresheet in the second half to help overturn a first-half deficit.

The visitors are third in the Primeira Liga with 58 points, six points behind second-placed Benfica.

Estoril Praia vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 65 meetings, Estoril trail Porto 38-13.

Estoril have won two of their last three games in the fixture after going winless in 11.

Porto (18) have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga.

All but one of Estoril's seven league wins this season have come at home.

Three of Porto's four league defeats have come on the road.

Estoril Praia vs Porto Prediction

Estoril snapped a five-game winless streak but have lost five of their last seven home games.

Porto, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games and have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions. They are behind in the Primeira Liga title race, but the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top.

Prediction: Estoril 1-3 Porto

Estoril Praia vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: FC Porto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Estoril's last six games.)