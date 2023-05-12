Montreal vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023 

Montreal will host Toronto at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday (May 13) in the MLS.

The hosts have endured a difficult start to their league campaign but have found good form recently, pushing for the playoff spots. Montreal beat Orlando City 2-0 in their last league outing. They took the lead via an own goal just after the hour mark before Romell Quioto doubled their advantage midway through the second half. Montreal are 11th in the standings with 12 points from ten games.

Toronto, meanwhile, have struggled this season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference. They lost 2-0 to New England Revolution in their last league game before losing 2-1 to Montreal in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday. The visitors have also picked up 12 points, like Montreal.

Montreal vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two teams. Both sides have won 17 games apiece and drawn five.

Montreal have won their last three games in the fixture.

Toronto are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Only one of Montreal's six league defeats this season have come at home.

Toronto are one of three teams in the Eastern Conference this season yet to win on the road.

The Impact are the second-lowest scoring side in the Eastern Conference this season, netting just nine times.

Montreal vs Toronto Prediction

Montreal are on a five-game winning streak after losing six of seven games. They have won their last three home games by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0.

Toronto, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last eight games across competitions. They're without a win on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Montreal 2-1 Toronto

Montreal vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montreal

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last nine matchups.)

