“Fed up with the press writing s*** over and over again” – Chelsea hero John Terry explains why he charges fans £100 for his autograph

Chelsea legend John Terry recently explained why he has been charging fans £100 for his autograph and responded to negative reports about him in the press.

Terry, 42, is on his 'An Evening With John Terry' tour, which started last week in Basingstoke, Hampshire. However, the 'dates' are costly: apart from a £30 ticket price, fans need to pay another £100 for Terry's autograph and £500 for a two-course meal with him. That has attracted negative coverage from the press.

The former Blues defender has responded to that with a post on Instagram, explaining the various charges amidst the high cost of living in the country (via Evening Standard):

"Hi guys, just wanted to touch on the stories the press are writing about me charging fans £100 for signatures and photos and drinks or whatever that may be."

Terry said that all the proceeds would go to his John Terry 26 foundation to help sick children.

The Englishman continued in his Instagram message that he's surprised why the press hasn't highlighted where all the proceeds from his interactions with fans are going:

"The big thing – and this is very important – the big thing that they forgot to mention is that all proceeds from these events that I’ve been doing – and the only reason that I signed up – is to raise money for my foundation, for the John Terry 26 Foundation."

Terry explained that he has been working for the last two decades with terminally ill children, something that's very close to his heart:

"I’ve been working very closely with various different charities over the last 22 years being Chelsea captain and seeing a lot of terminal and ill and sick children along the way, which is something that’s always been something very close to my heart and always will be."

Addressing the 'bad' press for his noble venture, Terry added:

"But now they’ve raised the issue, I will address it. So every penny from these events goes towards my John Terry 26 Foundation."

"But again, giving up my time, giving up my day, for all these charities is something that’s very important to me and I’ll never stop that. Really frustrating for me actually, and I’m just fed up with the press writing s*** over and over again."

Looking back at John Terry's Chelsea career

John Terry spent most of his two-decade club career with Chelsea, where he made a name for himself as one of the finest goalscoring centre-backs of his generation, winning a slew of titles.

Terry made a whopping 717 appearances across competitions for the Blues since making his debut for them in the 1998-99 season. Terry contributed an impressive 67 goals and 27 assists.

All 17 of his titles in club football came with Chelsea - five Premier League triumphs, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two English Super Cups, one UEFA Champions League and one UEFA Europa League.