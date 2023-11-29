"Such a bad message to send out", "Losing it is" - Fans slam Manchester United boss Ten Hag's 'criminal' decision over 18-year-old vs Galatasaray 

Manchester United fans are in disbelief that Erik ten Hag has decided to drop Kobbie Mainoo to the bench for their UEFA Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

Mainoo made his first-ever Premier League start in the Red Devils' 3-0 win against Everton on Sunday (November 26). The English midfielder impressed with his energy and constant presence in the middle of the park.

However, Ten Hag decided to tinker with the side that beat the Toffees, making four changes for tonight's (November 29) game. Mainoo drops to the bench with Sofyan Amrabat coming into the starting lineup.

Amrabat is joined in midfield by Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes. They sit behind a much-changed front three of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Antony. The latter two have recovered from injuries for tonight's encounter at a waterlogged RAMS Park. Marcus Rashford missed out through suspension.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts in defense, alongside Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw. Andre Onana continues in goal in a must-win game for Manchester United.

If Ten Hag's side lose they will be eliminated from the Champions League. His side currently sit rock-bottom of Group A but are a point behind third-placed Galatasaray and second-placed FC Copenhagen.

One fan has slammed Ten Hag for dropping Mainoo after his display against Everton:

"Such a bad message to send out, Give a near MOTM performance on your debut but that doesn’t guarantee your place or get rewarded."

Another fan expects Manchester United to suffer defeat and crash out of Europe's elite club competition:

"Losing it is."

Another fan made his feelings clear about Ten Hag choosing Amrabat instead:

"Starting The Moroccan Mark Noble instead of Mainoo criminal."

Here's how fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) as Mainoo missed out on a start:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to see consistency from Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo (left) shined at Goodison Park.

Ten Hag was pleased with Mainoo's performance against Everton but urged the teenager to thrive on a consistent basis. It was the England U19 international's first appearance of the season after recovering from a pre-season injury. His manager said (via the club's official website):

"We are very pleased with the performance [at Everton], but it's one performance and you have to do it on a consistent base. Kobbie is so mature, [but] you are only good as your last game."

The Manchester United boss was also asked about Mainoo's chances of starting against Galatasaray. He replied:

"If they are good enough, they are old enough."

Ten Hag may have taken into account the conditions at RAMS Park with the pitch in terrible condition due to heavy rainfall. The exciting Manchester United academy graduate has only just returned from injury.

Moreover, there is a ton of pressure heading into tonight's game and more experienced heads could be key. The home support will make the stadium a cauldron in Istanbul.