Preston North End host Hull City at Deepdale on Saturday (March 2) in the Championship.

The hosts are enjoying a strong run of form as they continue their push for a first Championship playoff appearance since the 2008-09 campaign. Preston beat Coventry City 3-0 in their last game, with Emil Riis Jacobsen and Will Keane getting on the scoresheet in the first half.

Preston are eighth in the league table with 52 points from 34 games. They are three points behind their midweek opponents in sixth place.

Hull, meanwhile, are also playing well at the moment and remain in contention for playoff football. They drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion last time out. Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho opened the scoring before Darnell Furlong levelled the scores for the Baggies late in the first half.

Preston North End vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 70 meetings between Preston and Hull, who trail 30-25.

Hull are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

Preston have not scored in three games in the fixture.

Hull are without a clean sheet in five games.

Preston have conceded 52 goals this season, the highest in the top half of the points table.

Nine of Hull's 16 league wins have come on the road.

Preston North End vs Hull City Prediction

Preston have won four of their last five games and are unbeaten in six outings. They have lost just one of their last six games at Deepdale.

Hull, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four games and have lost one of their last seven. They have won their last four road games but may have to settle for a point against an in-form Preston side.

Prediction: Preston 1-1 Hull

Preston North End vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Preston's last seven games.)