Beyond the Gates recap (March 3, 2025): Dani has a meltdown while Ashley is on duty

Beyond The Gates debuted on CBS on February 24, 2025. Set in a luxurious gated community, the show provides a closer look at the life of a rich African-American Dupree family. It is produced by CBS Studios and stars Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, and Karla Mosely, among others.

The sixth episode of the series, which broadcast on March 3, features drama involving Dani Dupree invading the wedding of her ex-husband, Bill. Fans can also expect a possible love triangle in the future as Andre is developing feelings for Ashley. Ashley is stuck in a situation where she turns on her nurse mode and helps a patient in need.

Everything that happened on Beyond the Gates on March 3, 2025

Dani's meltdown

The episode begins with Bill and Hayley's wedding scene. Dani Dupree, a former model-turned-"momager" found it difficult to manage her feelings at the ceremony. Unable to bottle her feelings, Dani had a meltdown when she heard the words, "If anyone here objects to the union of these two people." She pulled out a gun and aimed at the couple who were going to say "I do."

Dani Dupre, Bill's ex-wife, wanted the couple to beg for her forgiveness. She exclaimed her feelings and wanted Hayley to get on her knees and beg for forgiveness. However, Bill didn't let this happen as he decided to kneel. In a smart move, he grabbed the gun from Dani's hand. This interruption created a hassle for the guests at the ceremony, as everyone was shocked to see the scene.

In a surprising turn, this event was all being broadcast live via Chelsea Hamilton's Instagram. Chelsea Hamilton, the daughter of Bill and Dani, had live-streamed all the chaos happening at the wedding, accidentally exposing all her family's internal matters. This took a serious turn when Chelsea realized the live stream took the internet by storm and got over a million views.

When Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree, Dani's parents, got to know about the event, they tried to control the damage. Vernon Dupree calls a press conference at the country club, hoping to settle this matter.

Romantic entanglements

Ashley and Andre from Beyond the Gates (Image via Instagram/@jen.jacob)

The episode on Beyond the Gates runs deeper with romantic entanglements and deceptions. Ted's nephew, Andre Richardson, is a photographer who has developed feelings for Ashley Morgan, who is a nurse. Derek Balwin, Ashley's boyfriend, who is a firefighter, was excited and waiting for Ashley to celebrate her first week at the hospital as a nurse.

However, Ashley and Andre were trapped in an elevator with a woman who was going into labor. Ashley turned on her nurse mode, and with Andre's help, she helped the woman deliver her baby in the elevator. As they got out of the elevator, the mother of the newborn became emotional, and she wanted to capture a photo of the child with Ashley and Andre. Seeing this scene, Derek feels jealous.

On March 3, Beyond the Gates combined ambition, loyalty, and deception into the storyline. As the series continues, those entangled lives promise more drama and solidify the show's place as a must-watch in daytime television.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

