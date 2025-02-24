Days Of Our Lives recap (February 24, 2025): Stephanie figures out the truth about Arnold, Leo gets a new job and Gabi confronts Rafe

Created by Ted and Betty Corday, Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC on November 8, 1965, and has remained a fan favorite for decades. Set in the fictional city of Salem, Days Of Our Lives revolves around themes of business rivalries, romance, feuds, drama, and scandals and focuses on the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

Ad

In the February 24, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, the drama at Salem worsened along with the ongoing storylines. Gabi Hernandez confronted faux Rafe Hernandez, who in reality was Arnold Feniger, Jada and Shawn got intimate together, and Leo got rehired for a new job.

Everything that happened on the February 24, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the February 24, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Stephanie Johnson enjoyed a lovely and romantic date with Alex Kiriakis after getting back together with him recently to celebrate his birthday. Roman Brady stopped by their table at the pub and congratulated the couple for finding their way back to each other again. Stephanie also had a special gift for Alex on their date.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Stephanie left The Brady Pub to talk to Rafe regarding his recent actions and was shocked when he kissed her abruptly. She came back to the pub on Days Of Our Lives and discussed her encounter with Alex who made her realize that the Rafe she had met with could very well not be the real Rafe Hernandez. Stephanie realized that the man she had met was indeed Arnold Feniger, someone she had had an uncomfortable encounter with back in 2011

Ad

Meanwhile, Leo Stark had a proposal for Chad and eventually ended up getting a job back at The Spectator. He hugged Chad and could not wait to share his happy news with Javi Hernandez. He opened up to Javi and shared his exciting news and Javi joked around with him while wearing a blonde wig.

Javi Hernandez also told his sister Gabi Hernandez how he had found out that their brother Rafe had been cheating on Jada Hunter right before the wedding. He finally ended up telling her how he had seen Rafe in bed with the stripper Savannah at The Salem Inn on the morning of Rafe and Jada's wedding day.

Ad

Ad

Gabi became infuriated after finding out what Rafe had been doing in Salem on Days Of Our Lives and went over to confront him over his actions. Gabi's character on the show is yet to find out that the Rafe she had been talking about was not Rafe at all but rather Arnold Feniger in disguise. Nonetheless, she had a heated confrontation with Rafe which did not end well.

Faux Rafe Hernandez ended up kicking Gabi off of his property in Days Of Our Lives which shocked her and made her feel suspicious regarding his actions. On the other end of Salem, in Stephanie's apartment, Shawn and Jada Hunter bonded with each other. Jada shared how hard the last few days had been for her emotionally and confessed to wanting to pursue this relationship with Shawn. The two got intimate together on Stephanie's couch.

Ad

Ad

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show by streaming episodes on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback