Days Of Our Lives recap (February 26, 2024): Arnold shipped off, Rafe injected with the memory-erasing drug, and Gabi's smart move

NBC's Days of Our Lives first premiered on American television in 1965 and has kept fans entertained with its storylines ever since. The show is set in Salem City, which is a fictional town and focuses on the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days Of Our Lives was created by Ted and Betty Corday and has won innumerable Daytime Emmy Awards.

On February 26, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, faux Rafe, who in reality was Arnold Feniger, was finally shipped off; Kristen tried to evade the consequences of her actions of being involved with the Ava Vitali abduction by using the excuse of her daughter; and Gabi successfullt collected DNA evidence from Arnold.

Everything that happened in the February 26, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

On February 26, 2025, Salem was taken over by many dramatic twists and turns in the episode of Days Of Our Lives, with ongoing plot lines. The real Rafe Hernandez at the DiMera mansion became a victim of EJ DiMera's evil schemes yet again as EJ overpowered him in a tackle and ended up injecting him with the memory-erasing drug called CR-17.

Rafe was unconscious of his surroundings and lying down cold while Rita periodically monitored his vitals to make sure his health was otherwise alright.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez, who had recently been very sure that faux Rafe was Arnold Feniger, confronted him in his face and repeatedly kept calling him Arnold. He tried to disregard and play off her attempts, but Gabi was smart enough to quickly pluck one hair from his head so she could do a DNA test later.

According to EJ DiMera's orders on Days Of Our Lives, Rita Pope tried her best to handle the situation at hand. She tased Arnold Feniger and made sure that he was shipped off to somewhere where nobody could locate or find him. She changed the real Rafe into Arnold's clothes and placed him on the kitchen table. Just as he regained consciousness, Jada Hunter and Shawn entered, and Jada angrily asked him where the real Rafe Hernandez was.

Due to the effects of the memory-erasing drug administered to him by EJ DiMera, the real Rafe responded by asking who Rafe was. Jada and Shawn seem to be in disbelief after hearing his answer and the plot suggests that the two of them could very well mistake him for Arnold Feniger and make him pay for his crimes, despite him being innocent in all this.

Belle, who had previously been suspicious of EJ DiMera's involvement in the entire case of framing the police commissioner Jada Hunter, which cost her her job, was still not convinced enough that EJ was innocent. While she had her suspicions in place, she was shocked after learning from Brady that EJ had a part to play in abducting Ava Vitali, his partner, on Days Of Our Lives.

Ever since Rachel had returned to Brady and Kristen, he had been so wrapped up in relief that his daughter was alright that he forgot to keep an eye out for Kristen who had been acting more suspicious than usual.

Kristen had used Rachel's return as a distraction to continue to plot with the woman in white regarding holding Ava captive at Aremid. In the February 26, 2025, episode, Brady lashed out at Kristen when he found out she had been aware of the crime.

Catch new episodes of Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

